Sindh govt gives cheques for start-ups

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A cheque distribution ceremony for Batch 2 of Sindh Research Incubation Center (SRIC) was held at Institute of business Administration, Karachi's Center for Information and Communication Technology (IBA-CICT).

The incubates of SRIC received cheques from the Government of Sindh to support their start-ups, said IBA release on Thursday. The chief guest of the ceremony was Sindh Minister Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur.

The ceremony was also attended by several C-level executives from the industry.