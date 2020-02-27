UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Gives Cheques For Start-ups

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:28 PM

Sindh govt gives cheques for start-ups

A cheque distribution ceremony for Batch 2 of Sindh Research Incubation Center (SRIC) was held at Institute of Business Administration, Karachi's Center for Information and Communication Technology (IBA-CICT).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A cheque distribution ceremony for Batch 2 of Sindh Research Incubation Center (SRIC) was held at Institute of business Administration, Karachi's Center for Information and Communication Technology (IBA-CICT).

The incubates of SRIC received cheques from the Government of Sindh to support their start-ups, said IBA release on Thursday. The chief guest of the ceremony was Sindh Minister Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur.

The ceremony was also attended by several C-level executives from the industry.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Technology From Government Industry Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Head coach Iqbal Imam confident of winning against ..

25 seconds ago

Faisalabad Development Authority plants 92,000 sap ..

27 seconds ago

NAB terms news item fabricated, concocted and cont ..

28 seconds ago

Another Iranian Lawmaker Tests Positive for Corona ..

30 seconds ago

UAE Space Agency unites industry leaders in GSIA s ..

29 minutes ago

Estonia Will Not Declare State of Emergency After ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.