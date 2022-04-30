Sindh govt grants 180 days remission to 1200 prisoners

The Government of Sindh, on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Prison, has granted special remission of 180 days to the convicted prisoners confined in various prisons of the province on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Government of Sindh, on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Prison, has granted special remission of 180 days to the convicted prisoners confined in various prisons of the province on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr .

The special remission is for the convicted prisoners, except the condemned prisoners and except those convicted in murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities, kidnaping/abduction, dacoity and those undergoing sentences under the foreign act.

The number of prisoners who may benefit on award of special remission of 180 days, include 371 of Central Prison Karachi, 264 Hyderabad, 233 Sukkur, 101 Larkana, 63 Khairpur, 47 Mirpurkhas, eight women prison Karachi, 88 District Prison Malir, Special Prison Nara and Hyderabad 13, Special Prison for Women Sukkur four, two Shaheed Benazirabad, each one Dadu, Ghotki, Larkana, Youth Industrial school Karachi, Youth Industrial Sukkur.