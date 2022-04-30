UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Grants 180 Days Remission To 1200 Prisoners

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Sindh govt grants 180 days remission to 1200 prisoners

The Government of Sindh, on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Prison, has granted special remission of 180 days to the convicted prisoners confined in various prisons of the province on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Government of Sindh, on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Prison, has granted special remission of 180 days to the convicted prisoners confined in various prisons of the province on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr .

The special remission is for the convicted prisoners, except the condemned prisoners and except those convicted in murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities, kidnaping/abduction, dacoity and those undergoing sentences under the foreign act.

The number of prisoners who may benefit on award of special remission of 180 days, include 371 of Central Prison Karachi, 264 Hyderabad, 233 Sukkur, 101 Larkana, 63 Khairpur, 47 Mirpurkhas, eight women prison Karachi, 88 District Prison Malir, Special Prison Nara and Hyderabad 13, Special Prison for Women Sukkur four, two Shaheed Benazirabad, each one Dadu, Ghotki, Larkana, Youth Industrial school Karachi, Youth Industrial Sukkur.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Murder Terrorist Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Nara Sukkur Larkana Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Malir May Women Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs fully prepared to receive increasing ..

Dubai Customs fully prepared to receive increasing passengers and pilgrims durin ..

27 minutes ago
 KP Food Safety Authority seals 20 bakeries

KP Food Safety Authority seals 20 bakeries

2 minutes ago
 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 detected in Australi ..

Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 detected in Australian state

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Zelensky both invited to G20: Indonesian pr ..

Putin, Zelensky both invited to G20: Indonesian president

2 minutes ago
 Over 50,000 Sign Petition Urging Scholz to Stop He ..

Over 50,000 Sign Petition Urging Scholz to Stop Heavy Weapons Supplies to Kiev

2 minutes ago
 Moderna to build COVID-19 vaccine facility in Cana ..

Moderna to build COVID-19 vaccine facility in Canada

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.