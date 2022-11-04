Sindh govt grants financial assistance to a student

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro handed over a cheque of Rs. 25,800 to a student named Khan Muhammad Samejo who had appealed to the Sindh government to extend its all-out financial assistance to him so that he could complete his higher education at the university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro handed over a cheque of Rs. 25,800 to a student named Khan Muhammad Samejo who had appealed to the Sindh government to extend its all-out financial assistance to him so that he could complete his higher education at the university.

According to a university spokesman, the cheque was sent by the Secretary Sindh Endowment Fund Faqeer Muhammad Lakho after he received instructions from the Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah who had taken notice after reading the post of the students that went viral on social media.

Khan Muhammad Samejo, a second-year student hailing from Umer Kot and studying at Dr. MA Qazi Institute of Chemistry, University of Sindh, while sharing a post on social media, appealed to the provincial government for financial support to continue his higher education at the university.

After the social media post, Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah announced to bear all educational expenses of the young man through a provincial endowment fund. After this the concerned secretary Faqeer Muhammad Lakho contacted the university management and sent a cheque for the young student.

The Director, Students Financial Aid Office (SFAO), University of Sindh, Prof.

Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko along with the student called on the Vice Chancellor at his office on Friday where Dr. Kalhoro handed over the said check to the student.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the provincial government should continue to provide financial support to such poor students so that there is no hindrance on their way to seeking higher education.

He said that the amount was not much but the young man could solve his problems, adding that the Secretary should raise the sum and pay all the educational expenses of Khan Muhammad Samejo. He said that he immediately got him into the hostel and provided some help after getting information about his sufferings on the social media post but he said that the fee for the student could be arranged by the Sindh Endowment Fund.

On the occasion, Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko said that the Provincial Minister for Education and Secretary Endowment Fund should continue to support the young student because he really deserved it.

Student Khan Muhammad Samejo said that the Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah had announced to bear all my educational expenses, therefore, he requested him to pay the full fees of his university. He expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor and said that due to his provision of free accommodation in the hostel he had benefited a lot.