UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Grants Rs 1 Mln To Thatta Press Club For Journalists' Welfare

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Director Press Information, Sindh Information Department Muhammad Saleem Khan handed over a cheque for a grant of Rs 1 million from the Sindh government to President of Thatta Press Club Iqbal Jakhro and other officials.

On the occasion, Saleem Khan said the "welfare of journalists was the top priority of the Sindh government, the provincial government provides grants to various press clubs and journalists' organizations so that they can take steps for the welfare of its members."Iqbal Jakhro expressed gratitude to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon for providing a grant of Rs 1 million.

More Stories From Pakistan

