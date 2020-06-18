UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Had Failed To Do Anything For Development Of Poor Sindhis: Murad

Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that after 18th amendment 62% share of national resources goes to the provinces but the Sindh government has failed to do anything for development of the poor people of the province.

In a statement in reaction to Bilawal's tweet about Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Sindh, he reminded Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that no new tax was imposed in the upcoming Federal budget and the prime minister gave Pakistan's history's biggest relief package to 16 million vulnerable families.

Murad Saeed said that accidental politician Bilawal Zardari should stop reading crammed statements.

He said that the funds given to the Sindh government in days of coronavirus pandemic should not go in Asif Zardari's personal accounts. He said that Sindh government had promised to provide ration to the people, but they did not do so.

He said that Rs 5.5 trillion were given to Sindh government for improvement of health sector, but the provincial government could not arrange a ventilator for Dr.

Furqan, who died of coronavirus.

He questioned if there were no medicines and ambulances in hospitals, then where Rs 5.5 billion had gone.

After the 18th amendment, he said that health was a provincial subject, but still the federation has been providing face masks, ventilators and other material. He wondered where the Sindh health budget had been spent.

Murad Saeed said that 106 vehicles of Sindh government were already missing, and now they had made shameful plans to grab farmers' funds in the form of vehicles.

He stated that there were over 8 million coronavirus cases in the world, 2 million in the United States,in India before lockdown only 636 confirmed cases existed but after the lockdown confirmed cases reached 190,000 mark and 120 million people lost their jobs.

He said in India 33 per cent population were facing starvation whereas Imran Khan saved the crisis by providing immediate relief to the unemployed during the lockdown.

