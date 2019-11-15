UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Has Become Merciless: Faisal Vawda

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:42 PM

Sindh govt has become merciless: Faisal Vawda

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday said that the rulers in Sindh had become merciless and did not care about the sufferings of masses in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday said that the rulers in Sindh had become merciless and did not care about the sufferings of masses in the province.

Talking to media after visiting victim of a dog-bite 6-year-old child Hasnain shifted from Larakan to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) along with Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, he said the Sindh government should stop playing its dramas and start working for assisting this victim child and others.

Faisal Vawda said that Sindh government had mandate and they were being criticized to make them realize their responsibilities.

He said he supported the campaign of killing the stray dogs. Member Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar, PTI leader Tahir Malik and Shiraz Ali were also present on the occasion.

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on the occasion said that best way to kill dogs was sterilization.

He said that the victim of dog bite child Hasnain was in critical condition, the child was bitten by five dogs. The reason why PPP lost the election in Larkana was such incidents.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the PPP did not even construct a proper hospital in Larkana.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Water Shiraz Larkana Media From Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 5th Annual In-Vitro Ferti ..

44 minutes ago

DAFZA to showcase integrated portfolio of services ..

44 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ahmed Safi takes si ..

53 minutes ago

Rain-thunderstorm forecast at scattered places:MET ..

2 minutes ago

Capacity building of police officials important: I ..

2 minutes ago

Chile stocks rise 6% after constitutional referend ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.