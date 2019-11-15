Sindh govt has become merciless: Faisal Vawda

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday said that the rulers in Sindh had become merciless and did not care about the sufferings of masses in the province

Talking to media after visiting victim of a dog-bite 6-year-old child Hasnain shifted from Larakan to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) along with Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, he said the Sindh government should stop playing its dramas and start working for assisting this victim child and others.

Faisal Vawda said that Sindh government had mandate and they were being criticized to make them realize their responsibilities.

He said he supported the campaign of killing the stray dogs. Member Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar, PTI leader Tahir Malik and Shiraz Ali were also present on the occasion.

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on the occasion said that best way to kill dogs was sterilization.

He said that the victim of dog bite child Hasnain was in critical condition, the child was bitten by five dogs. The reason why PPP lost the election in Larkana was such incidents.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the PPP did not even construct a proper hospital in Larkana.