Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharparkar: Saeed ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sindh government has established 635 RO Plants in Tharparkar out of which 506 plants have been made functional and work on rest of the plants would be completed within two months

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh government has established 635 RO Plants in Tharparkar out of which 506 plants have been made functional and work on rest of the plants would be completed within two months.

This was told by Sindh minister for local government and public health Saeed Ghani while talking to media after attending a seminar on 'Water Security Plan for Tharparkar' organized by a social organization Scar foundation here Saturday.

He said all elected representatives of PPP are united and most of the RO Plants in Tharparkar have low capacities which would be increased very soon.

Saeed Ghani said the provincial government is trying its best to provide water to the people in Thar by making all the plants functional.

He lauded the efforts of Scar Foundation for organizing the seminar.

The provincial minister said that corruption was controlled in local government system and in this regard, action would be taken against corrupt officials to eradicate this menace from the ministry.

The seminar was also attended by MPA Dr Mahesh Malani, Faqeer Sher Muhammad Bilalani, Senator Engr Gayan Chand, Chairman Kanwer Karni Singh, Ajiz Damra, Chairman Muncipal Committee Mithi Dr Manoj Malani, Secy Public Health Roshan Sheikh, Program Manager P&D Dr M b Dharejwa, officials of the Public Health Department and representatives of various NGOs.