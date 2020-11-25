UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Has Fixed Minimum Wage Of Rs17500 Per Month: Zahid Hussain

Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:56 PM

Sindh govt has fixed minimum wage of Rs17500 per month: Zahid Hussain

Chairman of the Minimum Wages Board (MWB) Zahid Hussain Khemtio Wednesday said that the Sindh government has fixed minimum wage of Rs.17500 per month for unskilled workers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Minimum Wages board (MWB) Zahid Hussain Khemtio Wednesday said that the Sindh government has fixed minimum wage of Rs.17500 per month for unskilled workers.

He said that under the Sindh Minimum Wages Act 2015 all industrial and commercial establishments across the province were bound to pay the fixed wages.

Zahid Hussain Khemtio said that if anyone had a complaint in this regard one should call on these numbers 021-99211344 & 03003013110 and can lodge one's complaint.

He said that action will be taken against the institution which did not complywith the Act on a complaint. He further said that the said law was effective from July 1, 2019.

