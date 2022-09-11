Sindh govt has fixed the price of wheat at 4k rupees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh Cabinet has fixed the price of wheat at Rs 4,000 Per 40kgs for the year 22-23.

Provincial Information Minister Sindh Sharjeel Memon said"we are currently importing wheat at the rate of Rs 9000 per 40kgs instead of benefiting our own residents, we are benefiting other countries.

" Sharjeel Memon said that in the cabinet meeting, Agriculture Adviser Manzoor Wasan informed that at present the lands are submerged, the farmers would have to work hard to prepare the new crop.By giving a good support price, the farmers would prepare their land for the new crop quickly.

The Chief Minister of Sindh said that if the wheat crop was not ready this year, a situation of famine will arise.