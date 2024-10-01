Sindh govt implements steps to combat extremism, radicalisation: CM Murad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that government has implemented measures to combat extremism and terrorism by intelligence sharing and coordinated operations with the help of law enforcement agencies.

He addressed to the participants of National and Security & War Course-25 included 240 officers of Armed forces, Civil servants and military officers from 24 friendly countries led by Chief Instructor Major General Mohammad Akhtar.

Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Memon, Sardar Shah, Nasir Shah Saeed Ghani, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, Chairman P&D Najma Shah, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh and other provincial secretaries also attended the program.

Shah stated that the Sindh government has implemented various initiatives to strengthen the police force. These initiatives include training programs and infrastructure development. He mentioned specific initiatives such as the upgrading of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch, as well as the launch of the Karachi Safe City Project.

Additionally, he highlighted the Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) project, which involves the installation of ANPR and facial recognition cameras at 40 toll plazas in Sindh.

The CM revealed that the investigation cost has been increased, and police stations have been allocated a direct budget of Rs4.8 billion. Furthermore, the police force has been provided with health insurance amounting to Rs4.961 billion.

He also announced enhancements to the Shaheed Package, raising it from Rs10 million to Rs23 million, which includes salary until retirement and job opportunities for family members.

The Sindh Government has taken steps to address challenges in the Katcha area, focusing on infrastructure development and social services provision. The CM mentioned that resources have been allocated to the Sindh Police to acquire modern technology to combat challenges in the Katcha area, such as drones, APCs, and 12.7 guns. Additionally, efforts are being made to construct roads and bridges to improve mobility, which is crucial for effective policing.

Talking about the fiscal position of the province, Murad Shah stated that for the year 2024-25, the total budget outlay is Rs.3.056 trillion. This includes Rs.1,912 billion for current revenue, Rs.959 billion for development projects, and Rs.184.8 billion for capital expenditure.

The General Revenue Receipts amount to Rs.2.562 trillion, with Rs.

1,900.8 billion from federal transfers and Rs.661.9 billion from provincial resources. However, the government is facing a Rs.139 billion shortfall from Federal board of Revenue transfers in the first two months of 2024-25, along with a Rs.35.9 billion provincial revenue shortfall.

This has resulted in expenditures reaching Rs.300.9 billion, leading to a deficit of Rs.28.9 billion.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for better financial management, highlighting that essential monthly spending amounts to Rs.143 billion, including salaries and pensions. Additionally, the government continues to prioritize infrastructure, social protection, and public services, with Foreign Project Assistance (FPA) playing a key role in funding recovery efforts.

Murad Shah said that Sindh faced devastation in 2022, as floods affected 70 per cent of the province, leaving 12 million people homeless and causing widespread damage. “The Sindh government initiated emergency responses and assessed the losses at $20 billion, presenting a $11.6 billion recovery plan at the Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva,” he said.

According to the CM in 2024-25, Sindh has a development outlay of Rs.959 billion, focusing on infrastructure, education, health, and agriculture. “Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) continue to drive progress, with Sindh’s PPP Unit ranked 6th in Asia,” he said and added that the Sindh Peoples Housing for Flood affectees program is advancing housing reconstruction with WASH and solar power facilities, benefiting 360,000 people,” he said and added that his government efforts underscore Sindh’s resilience and commitment to recovery and long-term development.

During the question and answer session, the Chief Minister stated that the funds for local bodies have been increased from Rs82 billion in 2022-23 to Rs267 billion in order to strengthen them. Their capacity is being developed through a special program. Mr. Shah also mentioned that Sindh was the only province to hold local bodies elections and transfer powers to the elected bodies.

In response to a question about the construction of the Kalabagh Dam, Shah expressed concerns that the lack of water in the system would deprive the province of water and lead to severe agricultural losses.

He disagreed with a question regarding Hindus in the province, stating that Hindus live peacefully in Sindh. He highlighted the harmony between Muslims and Hindus in Sindh by noting that two Hindus including a MNA and a MPA, were elected in the general election.