Sindh govt imposed 5% tax on online taxi service, not 13%

The Sindh Revenue Board (SBR) has clarified that the provincial government has imposed a tax of 5 per cent on online taxi services, not of 13 per cent.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) A 5 per cent tax has been imposed on the online taxi services in the Sindh budget.

The new tax will be effective from July 1.

The SBR stated that there is no truth in propaganda of tax rate on online taxi services being 13 per cent and its impact being 26 per cent.

Under the fiscal budget 2019-20, the rent a car and online taxi services were brought under the tax net.

The services provided or rendered by cab aggregators, also called ride hailing services including cab service, rent-a-car service or taxi service, using the online platform of the cab aggregators (Uber, Careem, etc.) were declared a taxable service with a reduced rate of Sindh sales tax rate of 5 per cent on the total component – the component of the cab aggregators and the component of its cab drivers, both.