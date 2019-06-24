UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Imposed 5% Tax On Online Taxi Service, Not 13%

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:19 PM

Sindh govt imposed 5% tax on online taxi service, not 13%

The Sindh Revenue Board (SBR) has clarified that the provincial government has imposed a tax of 5 per cent on online taxi services, not of 13 per cent.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) A 5 per cent tax has been imposed on the online taxi services in the Sindh budget.

The Sindh Revenue board (SBR) has clarified that the provincial government has imposed a tax of 5 per cent on online taxi services, not of 13 per cent.

The new tax will be effective from July 1.

The SBR stated that there is no truth in propaganda of tax rate on online taxi services being 13 per cent and its impact being 26 per cent.

Under the fiscal budget 2019-20, the rent a car and online taxi services were brought under the tax net.

The services provided or rendered by cab aggregators, also called ride hailing services including cab service, rent-a-car service or taxi service, using the online platform of the cab aggregators (Uber, Careem, etc.) were declared a taxable service with a reduced rate of Sindh sales tax rate of 5 per cent on the total component – the component of the cab aggregators and the component of its cab drivers, both.

Related Topics

Sindh Budget Rent Car July From Government Uber Careem

Recent Stories

US slams India for restricted religious freedom

15 minutes ago

Magnitude 7.3 Quake Strikes Off Indonesian Coast - ..

12 minutes ago

Opposition cry foul over Mauritania ruling party v ..

12 minutes ago

Khushab included in phase-1 of new Pakistan housin ..

14 minutes ago

Killer of Farishta in custody of law: Informatio ..

14 minutes ago

Govt allocated due share to health sector to deliv ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.