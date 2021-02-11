Sindh govt imposed Rs12.75m fine on profiteers, hoarders across province

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan said that crackdown against the profiteers and hoarders will continue across the province. There was no shortage of food items across the province.

He said that the Sindh government would deal with the illegal profiteers and hoarders with an iron hand, a statement issued here on Thursday.

He said that officers of Bureau of Supply and prices were also assisting the district administration while district administration officials are working hard across the province to ensure full implementation of the official tariff and sale of quality items.

He further said that during the current financial year, fines of more than Rs.12.75 million have been imposed on profiteers and hoarders across the province so far.

Citing the report, he further said that the district administration had checked more than 100,000 vendors, fruit sellers and other food vendors across the province while imposing fines on more than 7,300 profiteers and hoarders.

In Karachi division, more than 1,300 profiteers were fined of more than Rs 7,664,000 while in Hyderabad division1,200 profiteers were fined of more than Rs 1,532,000.

More than 4,300 profiteers in the rest districts of the province were also fined of more than Rs 3,563,000.