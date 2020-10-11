Sindh Govt imposes ban on pillion riding

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government under section 144, on Sunday imposed ban on pillion riding in Karachi division to maintain law and order to prevent disgruntled groups or elements and to avoid any untoward incident.

A notification to this effect said that the ban would not be applicable on the women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), security agencies in uniform, employees of the essential services and journalists who have their press card/service card.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of concerned police station were authorized to register complaints as well as could take further necessary action against the violators of the law.