UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Imposes Ban On Pillion Riding

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

Sindh Govt imposes ban on pillion riding

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government under section 144, on Sunday imposed ban on pillion riding in Karachi division to maintain law and order to prevent disgruntled groups or elements and to avoid any untoward incident.

A notification to this effect said that the ban would not be applicable on the women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), security agencies in uniform, employees of the essential services and journalists who have their press card/service card.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of concerned police station were authorized to register complaints as well as could take further necessary action against the violators of the law.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Law And Order Police Station Women Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

26 minutes ago

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus ca ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 1,311 reco ..

1 hour ago

ADFD-Funded renewable energy project in Maldives r ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Properties awards main contract for Zada pro ..

3 hours ago

SHUAA launches US$200 million &#039;Financing Oppo ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.