Sindh Govt. Imposes Ban On Swimming On River Branches For 90 Days

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Sindh Govt. imposes ban on swimming on river branches for 90 days

The Sindh Government under section 144 has imposed a ban on swimming on river branches for 90 days across Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh Government under section 144 has imposed a ban on swimming on river branches for 90 days across Sindh.

A notification issued on Monday said that the ban is imposed on swimming in accordance with the proposal of Deputy Commissioner Sujawal.

The ban is particularly imposed on swimming in Sujawal Regulatory at Daro Branch, Sathawa near Chor Jamali, Panihari Neher and Beganna Canal.

All the deputy commissioners have also been issued instructions in this regard.

