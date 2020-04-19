UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Imposes Ban Without Any Exception On Pillion Riding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Sindh govt imposes ban without any exception on pillion riding

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh government in view of the implementation issues and misuse of permission has imposed a strict ban on the pillion riding without any exception across the province.

According to an official order issued here late on Saturday night, "In view of implementation issues in the field and misuse of permission for pillion riding allowingfemale members of family, a strict ban/ restriction on pillion riding is imposed without anyexception, whatsoever."

