Sindh govt imposes smart lockdown in parts of Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

The official sources say that 41 union councils of the city’s six districts were sealed off for duration of 14 days.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2020) Sindh government intended towards smart lockdown in different parts of Karachi to control spread of Coronavirus here on Friday.

The source said that 41 total union councils of the city’s six districts were sealed off for the duration of 14 days.

Earlier, smart lockdown was imposed in different parts of Lahore to control the global pandemic.

The process of sealing off the 41 hotspot areas began as soon as 7:00 pm on Thursday, 17 Union Councils in Karachi East and 6 Union Councils in Karachi West have been cordoned off.

The UCs of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Safoora Goth, Gulistan-e-Johar Block-13 and areas of Balti Mohalla, Martin Quarters, Teen Hatti, Jahangir Road One and Two have also been closed off.

Five UCs of Korangi and South, Six of Malir and two of Central district have also been sealed. Complete lockdown has been imposed with suspension of business activitites in Malir, Jafar Tayyar Society, Jinnah Square, Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi 36B and various areas of Korangi.

According to the district administration, the complete lockdown in sensitive UCs would last from June 18 to July 2. The movement of residents in hotspot areas would be strictly restricted and only one person from a house would be allowed to go out. However, grocery and medical stores would remain open in the affected areas.