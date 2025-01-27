Open Menu

Sindh Govt Improves Process For Appointing VCs Of Universities: Sharjeel

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 10:25 PM

Sindh Govt improves process for appointing VCs of universities: Sharjeel

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that in accordance with the decision of the Sindh Cabinet, the process for appointing Vice Chancellors of universities has been improved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that in accordance with the decision of the Sindh Cabinet, the process for appointing Vice Chancellors of universities has been improved.

The new approach allows not only teachers but also professor, retired professionals, and experts in the relevant field to be considered as candidates for the position of Vice Chancellor.

Addressing a press conference at the Social Media Directorate, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, highlighted that former Vice Chancellors of Sindh University, such as Allama I.I Qazi, Mazharul Haq Siddiqui, Nisar Siddiqui, and Mehran University's Muzaffar Shah, were bureaucrats who were appointed as VCs.

He noted that the number of universities in Sindh has increased from 8 to 30.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that Sindh province leads in the health sector, citing unique models such as the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), and the CyberKnife facility.

He emphasized that free liver and lung transplants are being conducted at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences in Sindh, a model unparalleled elsewhere. Notably, Sindh's CyberKnife unit is the only one worldwide offering free treatment.

He said that the Sindh government was working on improving roads and that Sindh's universities are providing excellent educational services.

Under the solarization project, the government is undertaking a unique initiative to provide affordable solar electricity to millions of people, he added.

He commended President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for their exceptional contributions to Sindh's development.

He noted that individuals from various provinces are coming to Sindh for employment and business opportunities, which serves as a significant testament to the Sindh government's performance.

He emphasized that all provinces are dear to the PPP, and Sindh warmly welcomes people from across the country.

He mentioned that the Sindh government is currently entangled in a legal dispute before the Supreme Court concerning Rs. 180 billion in cess tax collected by the Excise Department.

He emphasized that these funds are crucial for Sindh to continue serving its people effectively, especially given the province's limited financial resources.

He expressed a hope that these funds would be released to facilitate ongoing development work in the region.

In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Interior Minister and the Sindh IG have already provided clarification regarding Chinese citizens.

He emphasized that we value the safety of Chinese citizens more than our own lives. Some SOPs have been established regarding security, and we want everyone to adhere to these SOPs.

