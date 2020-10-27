UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Increases Quota In Public Sector Universities For AJK,Gilgit-Baltistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:31 PM

Sindh govt increases quota in public sector universities for AJK,Gilgit-Baltistan

Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, the Advisor to Sindh CM, says the seats for the students of AJK and GB have been increased from 162 to 220 in public sector universities.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2020) Sindh government increased quota for the students of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Advisor to CM on law and environment Murtaza Wahab said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said that seats for the students of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan had been increased from 162 to 220 in nine-public sector universities.

He wrote: “PPP has always believed in the Federation & served all our countrymen. PPP’s #SindhGovt on the request of our people from AJK & Gilgit Baltistan has increased its quota from 162 to 220 seats for public sector universities in Sindh.

Increase has been made for 9 universities,”.

Yesterday, addressing a gathering in Gilgit-Baltistan, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir gave identity to Gilgit-Baltistan and played role in development and progress of the state. He said they would continue to work for the people of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

