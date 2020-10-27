Sindh govt increases quota in public sector universities for AJK,Gilgit-Baltistan

(@fidahassanain)

Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, the Advisor to Sindh CM, says the seats for the students of AJK and GB have been increased from 162 to 220 in public sector universities.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2020) Sindh government increased quota for the students of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Advisor to CM on law and environment Murtaza Wahab said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said that seats for the students of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan had been increased from 162 to 220 in nine-public sector universities.

He wrote: “PPP has always believed in the Federation & served all our countrymen. PPP’s #SindhGovt on the request of our people from AJK & Gilgit Baltistan has increased its quota from 162 to 220 seats for public sector universities in Sindh.

Increase has been made for 9 universities,”.

Yesterday, addressing a gathering in Gilgit-Baltistan, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir gave identity to Gilgit-Baltistan and played role in development and progress of the state. He said they would continue to work for the people of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.