UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Increases 'Subsidized Flour Points', Decides To Take Action Against Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Sindh govt increases 'Subsidized flour points', decides to take action against profiteers

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Monday directed the divisional commissioners to take stern action against profiteers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Monday directed the divisional commissioners to take stern action against profiteers.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting on price control of essential commodities in the province.

Sindh Minister for Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla participated in the meeting through video link, while Secretary Home Saeed Ahmed Mangrijo, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary Food Raja Khurram Shehzad Umar, Secretary General Administration Muhammad Hanif Chana, including all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioner attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh said that the provincial government had sufficient stock of wheat available and it would continue supplying wheat flour at subsidized rates to the people. "Besides, subsidized flour the administration should control the open market rate of flour and take action against the profiteers," he said.

He further said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had also given instructions to control the flour prices.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh directed all the divisional commissioners to visit the subsidized flour points established by the district administration and the food department.

He said that security should also be ensured at the flour points, police and rangers will provide security in this regard. It was decided in the meeting that a crackdown will be initiated across the province against alleged hoarding by flour mills and 100 percent grading of wheat released by the government should be ensured. It was decided in the meeting that the number of price control magistrates in the province will also be increased.

Sindh Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that subsidized flour points have also been increased across the province. 64 points have been set up in Karachi division where 5 vehicles will be available at every point.

Secretary Food Raja Khurram Shahzad Umar said that action is being taken against the District Food Officer of MirpurKhas. The Chief Secretary Sindh ordered the Secretary Food to hold a meeting with mill owners and fix a market price of the flour.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Rangers Police Visit Vehicles Price Murad Ali Shah Market All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Registration tax for commercial vehicles dropped t ..

Registration tax for commercial vehicles dropped to 1pc

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to curb flour price hike

DC chairs meeting to curb flour price hike

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carries ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carries out cleanliness drive in Dhok ..

2 minutes ago
 Customs and free zones chairman inaugurates SteelF ..

Customs and free zones chairman inaugurates SteelFab 2023

12 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Say No Refuge for Bolsonaro in US Aft ..

US Lawmakers Say No Refuge for Bolsonaro in US After Supporters Storm Brazil Con ..

6 minutes ago
 Germany Not Confirming Reports of Russia-EU High-L ..

Germany Not Confirming Reports of Russia-EU High-Level Talks on Ukraine

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.