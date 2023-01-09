Sindh govt increases 'Subsidized flour points', decides to take action against profiteers

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Monday directed the divisional commissioners to take stern action against profiteers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Monday directed the divisional commissioners to take stern action against profiteers.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting on price control of essential commodities in the province.

Sindh Minister for Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla participated in the meeting through video link, while Secretary Home Saeed Ahmed Mangrijo, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary Food Raja Khurram Shehzad Umar, Secretary General Administration Muhammad Hanif Chana, including all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioner attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh said that the provincial government had sufficient stock of wheat available and it would continue supplying wheat flour at subsidized rates to the people. "Besides, subsidized flour the administration should control the open market rate of flour and take action against the profiteers," he said.

He further said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had also given instructions to control the flour prices.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh directed all the divisional commissioners to visit the subsidized flour points established by the district administration and the food department.

He said that security should also be ensured at the flour points, police and rangers will provide security in this regard. It was decided in the meeting that a crackdown will be initiated across the province against alleged hoarding by flour mills and 100 percent grading of wheat released by the government should be ensured. It was decided in the meeting that the number of price control magistrates in the province will also be increased.

Sindh Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that subsidized flour points have also been increased across the province. 64 points have been set up in Karachi division where 5 vehicles will be available at every point.

Secretary Food Raja Khurram Shahzad Umar said that action is being taken against the District Food Officer of MirpurKhas. The Chief Secretary Sindh ordered the Secretary Food to hold a meeting with mill owners and fix a market price of the flour.