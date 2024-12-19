Open Menu

Sindh Govt Initiated Climate Resilient Projects To Ensure Sustainable Recovery: Murad Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Sindh govt initiated climate resilient projects to ensure sustainable recovery: Murad Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Thursday, said that provincial government has initiated climate-resilient projects to ensure sustainable recovery while efforts to rebuild damaged schools were progressing apace.

He expressed the views in a meeting with British High Commissioner Ms Jane Marriott at CM House, said a statement issued here adding that the discussions focused on climate change, post-flood rehabilitation, education, and other critical issues.

CM Shah reflected on the aftermath of the 2022 floods, which caused widespread damage to agriculture, roads, and the irrigation system. “Over 2.1 million people were displaced, and 23,000 schools were severely affected,” he said and shared that the Sindh government has initiated climate-resilient projects to ensure sustainable recovery while efforts to rebuild damaged schools were progressing rapidly.

Discussing the challenges faced by Sindh, the British HC said, “The rehabilitation after the devastating floods is one of the biggest challenges for the Sindh government.”

The CM acknowledged the invaluable assistance from donor agencies and also expressed gratitude to the British government for their support, adding, “We have prioritized the restoration of the irrigation system to revive the agriculture sector and stabilize the economy.

Discussions also touched on industrial development, particularly the completion of Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Ms Marriott emphasized the need for industrialization in Karachi, the port city of the country.

Murad Shah shared updates on the government’s commitment to economic growth through public-private partnerships, engaging both local and international investors.

Addressing Karachi’s water supply issues, the Sindh CM disclosed that the city faces a 50 per cent shortage of water relative to its population needs. He said that to address the issue, his government was working on the K-IV water supply project and the construction of a new Hub Canal.

The meeting underscored mutual efforts to address critical challenges, strengthen the education sector, and drive industrial and economic growth in Sindh.

