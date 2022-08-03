UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Initiates Stringent Action Against Banned Plastic Bags

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Sindh govt initiates stringent action against banned plastic bags

Sindh government initiated stringent action against manufacturing, sell and use of prohibited plastic bags across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh government initiated stringent action against manufacturing, sell and use of prohibited plastic bags across the province.

The Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, here in a meeting on Wednesday, instructed Commissioner Karachi to enforce section 144 Cr. PC against use of prohibited plastic bags while all deputy commissioners were directed to seal the factories manufacturing such plastic bags.

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Home Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho and deputy commissioners of all districts of Karachi attended the meeting.

The CS Sindh further instructed that district administration, police and Karachi Municipal Corporation would take action against those who manufacture and sell plastic bags.

He said that a mass media campaign would be carried out to impart awareness to public about the hazards of plastic bags.

Murtaza Wahab informed the meeting that plastic bags were not only causing environmental pollution but they were one of the major reason of blockage of storm drains in the metropolis.

He said that the Sindh Assembly had passed a bill to ban plastic bags in 2014 and KMC also passed a resolution for banning use of plastic bags.

He said that KMC officers were conducting raids at various markets and seizing plastic bags on a daily basis.

