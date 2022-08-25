Sindh govt inks MoUs with Tech Valley, Google

Sindh government and Tech Valley and Google, on Thursday signed two Memorandums of Understanding for provision of computer training to school students and teachers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh government and Tech Valley and Google, on Thursday signed two Memorandums of Understanding for provision of computer training to school students and teachers.

Provincial Secretary Information Technology Asif Ikram and Secretary School Education Ghulam Akbar Laghari signed the MoUs on behalf of Sindh government while Head of Tech Valley, Umar Farooq, signed on behalf of Google and Tech Valley. Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput was also present at the occasion.

In the first phase, 250 students and 100 teachers would be trained in 5 schools of Sindh while digital courses would be conducted in more schools of the province under the Google programs 'CS First' and 'Be internet Awesome first'.

CS Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput while speaking at the occasion said that information technology BOT camp, soft courses, skill development and workshop would be organized in Sindh.

Sindh government would work with Google and other international organizations for skill development of the youth and promotion of information technology while IT parks would also be set up in different cities of the province.

He said that modern technology would be utilized for rain and flood monitoring in future as well.

Umar Farooq while speaking at the occasion said that Google was ready to cooperate with the government to conduct various courses in educational institutions of Pakistan under the education program.