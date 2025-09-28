Sindh govt installs big screens in 6 major cities for Pak-India final match

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Sindh government has decided to show the final match between Pakistan and India live on big screens in 6 major cities of the province.

The Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar has said that the sports department has completed arrangements so that fans can enjoy the cricket match to the fullest.

A spokesperson for the sports department said that the big screens had been installed at Sindh Youth Club Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi and Ali Muhammad Khan Mehar Sports Complex in Ghotki.

Moreover, special arrangements had been made for cricket fans at the Sindh Sports board Hostel in Hyderabad.

The match would also be shown live at Bilawal Sports Complex in Shaheed Benazirabad, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Gama Stadium in Mirpurkhas and Khada Complex in Larkana.

All these venues would be opened to cricket fans at 7:30pm today (Sunday).