Sindh Govt Installs Big Screens In 6 Major Cities For Pak-India Final Match
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Sindh government has decided to show the final match between Pakistan and India live on big screens in 6 major cities of the province.
The Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar has said that the sports department has completed arrangements so that fans can enjoy the cricket match to the fullest.
A spokesperson for the sports department said that the big screens had been installed at Sindh Youth Club Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi and Ali Muhammad Khan Mehar Sports Complex in Ghotki.
Moreover, special arrangements had been made for cricket fans at the Sindh Sports board Hostel in Hyderabad.
The match would also be shown live at Bilawal Sports Complex in Shaheed Benazirabad, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Gama Stadium in Mirpurkhas and Khada Complex in Larkana.
All these venues would be opened to cricket fans at 7:30pm today (Sunday).
Recent Stories
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025
Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..
IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi condoles multiple families during visit to DIKhan, Paharpur4 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Cycling rally in Karachi promotes heart health on World Heart Day4 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt installs big screens in 6 major cities for Pak-India final match4 minutes ago
-
Gwadar to emerge as regional trade hub under 2025–2029 maritime affairs action plan: FTO coordinat ..14 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses optimism for Pakistan’s victory against India24 minutes ago
-
Hearts stirred as PM Shehbaz Sharif takes bold stand for Kashmir at UNGA34 minutes ago
-
SCCI's general body meets54 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 6,000 kg fungus-infested pickle in Vehari54 minutes ago
-
Four held for selling kites54 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects two more meters1 hour ago
-
Sanitation billing to domestic consumers from next month1 hour ago