Sindh govt intends to make its teachers training institutes as the best institutes: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government has 29 teachers training institutes all over Sindh and we want to make them best institutes.

This he said while talking to the media just after visiting Teachers Training Institute, Hussainabad, here, said a statement on Thursday.

The CM Sindh told a questioner that the Elementary College, Hussainabad was not functioning from the last many years.

"Around two years ago we made it functional on Public Private Partnership (PPP) Mode and various private partners were supporting it," Murad said and added this institute would create best teachers and resource persons by imparting them training in latest teaching methods.

The CM Sind said that we want to make the teachers training institutes as the best institutes by adopting the on-going experience of Hussainabad - Karachi College working pattern of Public Private Partnership (PPP) Mode.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that despite shortage of resources his government has undertaken some important development activities in the city.

He said that mega development activities were undertaken in the city during 2016 to 2018 but from last two and half years his government was faced with financial constraints to continue its uplift endeavors at the same pace.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that there was no urgent plan to reshuffle the provincial cabinet. "The cabinets are reshuffled when they are required, he said and added "we would also reshuffle when its requirement is felt," he said.

He was accompanied by Sindh Minister for education Saeed Ghani.