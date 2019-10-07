UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Intends To Set Up Garbage Stations On Modern Lines

Mon 07th October 2019

Sindh Govt intends to set up garbage stations on modern lines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Coastal Development and Spokesperson of Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh government wants to set up six Garbage Stations on modern lines.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Media Corner of Sindh Assembly here on Monday.

He said that the garbage is being picked up from different districts of the city under the Clean Karachi Campaign.

He said that the Chinese company is in three districts and the remaining three districts are still pending.

The Turkish company has been contacted by us and Sindh government wants to set up six Garbage Stations on modern lines. He said that they have asked the Turkish company in this regard, he added.

