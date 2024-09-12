Sindh Govt Intensifies Efforts To Launch Electric Taxis Across Province
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Sindh government has intensified efforts to launch electric taxis across the province.
Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon held meeting with representatives from the Chinese automobile manufacturer GAC and Dewan Motors here on Thursday.
Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Dewan Yousif Farooqui, Chu Song from the Chinese company GAC, Chen Wen, Zafar Hassan and other officials participated in the meeting.
During the meeting, Chu Song, General Manager of the Chinese company GAC, gave a detailed briefing on electric vehicles. Various options for introducing electric taxis in Sindh were discussed.
Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon assured full cooperation and support for the Chinese company’s investment."
He stated that the Government of Sindh will provide all necessary infrastructure and facilities for electric taxis, including setting up charging stations, streamlining the regulatory process, and creating a business-friendly environment for investors.
He stated that the introduction of electric taxis will not only provide safe and modern travel options for people but will also help protect the environment by reducing carbon emissions. Additionally, the new taxi service will create new employment opportunities.
Sharjeel Memon said that a Pink Taxi service will be launched to provide safe and reliable travel for women passengers. The Government of Sindh aims to launch these electric taxis as soon as possible, allowing citizens to benefit from the latest eco-friendly travel facilities.
