UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Involves In Massive Corruption, Kickback: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 09:52 PM

Sindh govt involves in massive corruption, kickback: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said the Sindh government was totally failed in delivering something for the development and welfare of the province and it was allegedly involved in massive corruption and kickback

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said the Sindh government was totally failed in delivering something for the development and welfare of the province and it was allegedly involved in massive corruption and kickback.

Talking to a private news channel, he said not a single modern hospital and standard university had been established by the Sindh government for the people of province.

The Federal government had released Rs 1900 billion to the Sindh government during three years but not a single penny had spent for the welfare and uplift of the province and masses, the minister categorically stated.

He said the politics of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) was limited only in one province while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) being a most popular political party was enjoying the governments in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Farrukh Habib said the people of Sindh were disappointed from the dirty politics of PPP for its vested interest, adding there was option for the masses to elect the PTI from Sindh in the next elections which was continuously working for the development and progress of the country.

Commenting on the electronic voting machine (EVMs), he urged all the political parties to come into the Parliament to evolve consensus on the matter instead of criticizing it. The incumbent government was introducing the EVMs in larger objectives to ensure transparency in the elections, the minister concluded.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parliament Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PM not allow to give airports to US : SAPM

PM not allow to give airports to US : SAPM

3 minutes ago
 PAL organizes online National Sindhi Mushaira

PAL organizes online National Sindhi Mushaira

4 minutes ago
 Fiorentina sign Spain's Odriozola on loan from Rea ..

Fiorentina sign Spain's Odriozola on loan from Real Madrid

4 minutes ago
 PM not allow to give airports to US : SAPM

PM not allow to give airports to US : SAPM

7 minutes ago
 Unidentified assailant shot dead a man

Unidentified assailant shot dead a man

7 minutes ago
 France is in talks with the Taliban on humanitaria ..

France is in talks with the Taliban on humanitarian ops: Macron

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.