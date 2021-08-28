Sindh govt involves in massive corruption, kickback: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said the Sindh government was totally failed in delivering something for the development and welfare of the province and it was allegedly involved in massive corruption and kickback

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said the Sindh government was totally failed in delivering something for the development and welfare of the province and it was allegedly involved in massive corruption and kickback.

Talking to a private news channel, he said not a single modern hospital and standard university had been established by the Sindh government for the people of province.

The Federal government had released Rs 1900 billion to the Sindh government during three years but not a single penny had spent for the welfare and uplift of the province and masses, the minister categorically stated.

He said the politics of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) was limited only in one province while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) being a most popular political party was enjoying the governments in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Farrukh Habib said the people of Sindh were disappointed from the dirty politics of PPP for its vested interest, adding there was option for the masses to elect the PTI from Sindh in the next elections which was continuously working for the development and progress of the country.

Commenting on the electronic voting machine (EVMs), he urged all the political parties to come into the Parliament to evolve consensus on the matter instead of criticizing it. The incumbent government was introducing the EVMs in larger objectives to ensure transparency in the elections, the minister concluded.