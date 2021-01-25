UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Is Enhancing Skills Of Poor Artisans: Furrukh Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:11 PM

Sindh Govt is enhancing skills of poor artisans: Furrukh Shah

The Sindh government is working on various initiatives to enhance skills of artisans, especially those belonged to poor

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh government is working on various initiatives to enhance skills of artisans, especially those belonged to poor.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Syed Furrukh Shah said this while talking to a delegation at his residence here on Monday.

He said that capacity building opportunities were being provided to people from targeted groups through different programmes. He said that women were being focused in this regard as the government wants to minimize gender disparity and make them useful citizens.

MPA said that several local NGOs were also working on plans to create market linkages and access for the poor communities to sell their product at better rates for their welfare.

Related Topics

Sindh Poor Provincial Assembly Women Market From Government

Recent Stories

Several political, social orgnizations to hold ral ..

4 minutes ago

Nine trapped Chinese miners confirmed dead: state ..

4 minutes ago

“Strong evidence of money-laundering against a b ..

33 minutes ago

Borders tighten around world as coronavirus curfew ..

4 minutes ago

Russia 'Not Interested' in Gateway Project With It ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Demands Punishment For Attacke ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.