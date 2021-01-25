Sindh Govt is enhancing skills of poor artisans: Furrukh Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh government is working on various initiatives to enhance skills of artisans, especially those belonged to poor.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Syed Furrukh Shah said this while talking to a delegation at his residence here on Monday.

He said that capacity building opportunities were being provided to people from targeted groups through different programmes. He said that women were being focused in this regard as the government wants to minimize gender disparity and make them useful citizens.

MPA said that several local NGOs were also working on plans to create market linkages and access for the poor communities to sell their product at better rates for their welfare.