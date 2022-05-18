Sindh govt issues 37,000 Benazir Mazdoor Cards: Saeed Ghani

Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Sindh, Saeed Ghani Wednesday said the Sindh government was issuing 37,000 Benazir Mazdoor Cards to deserving labours to provide them solace from rampant inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Sindh, Saeed Ghani Wednesday said the Sindh government was issuing 37,000 Benazir Mazdoor Cards to deserving labours to provide them solace from rampant inflation.

Talking to media, flanked by Minister for Information, Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister for Local Government, Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, he said National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA's) manpower would help issuing Mazdoor cards. mobile van would be sent to different industrial units for promptly issuing Mazdoor cards even on Saturday and Sunday. He said 162 new skilled persons would be recruited for carrying out the project and Mazdoor Cards would prove a bigger project from existing Benazir Bhutto Income Support Programme's such initiative. Various such other projects including Employees Old Age Benefit Institution (EOBI), Social Security and other such projects would be put under one umbrella. He said Chief Minister Sindh has been urged to convene the meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI) as soon as possible. As many as 625,000 industrial workers have been registered.

A large number of labourers are working in Sindh province. The old manual cards had many flaws and corruption was also abound. There should be smart cards for labours for ensuring facilities to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information Sindh Sharjeel Memon stressed the need to improve the health facilities despite spending billions of rupees on few people.

He said that it was principle stance of the government of Sindh to improve the health facilities in provincial hospitals so every person would get better health facilities.

The minister said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was ready for participating in free and fair general elections but before polls the electoral reforms should done in consensus with all the democratic forces. Sharjeel Memon alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had inked some agreements and could not fulfilled the conditions of these agreement, adding that PTI government had left Sri Lankan model of government in the country. He said the present government would have to take tough decisions. The minister said that No Confidence Motion was integral part of the democratic process and following the verdict of the apex court, the No Confidence Motion would not succeed against the prime minister in future. Sharjeel Memon said that PPP respects the decision of apex court but members should have the right to vote. The minister urged the Federal government to file review petition against the decision of apex court, adding that there should be no constitutional crises after the decision.