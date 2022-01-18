Sindh govt issues advisory to parents to save their children from Virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Education Department has on Tuesday issued the advisory to parents to get their children vaccinated immediately against Omicron Virus.

According to notification issued here, Omicron, the new variant of Corona Virus is spreading at a very fast pace in Pakistan; especially in Karachi and the rate of spreading this virus is more than 40%. Its victims are children, in particular. With a view to protect children from this disease, parents are advised to get their children vaccinated.

The Government intended that educational institutions may remain open and the process of education may continue without suspension to save the precious time of the students to get education.

To facilitate the parents, District Health Department Teams are visiting the schools for this purpose, it further added. Children must not be allowed/ taken out of the houses until and unless it is unavoidable.

Besides, they may be prevented to join gatherings at shopping malls markets, marriage halls, parties and parks etc. as for as it is possible. They may be instructed to observe SOPs like to wear masks in the school and class rooms etc.

On their return to home from outside, they may be asked to wash their hands and faces with soap to get rid of any possible germs and they may also be advised not to purchase/ eat any edibles from outside, the notification said.

The children are our future and we must, therefore, take every possible step to let them grow healthy and strong. The parents being the Primary caregivers must therefore ensure that their children are taking the necessary precautions to save themselves from COVID-19 and its spread, it said while quoiting an official from Sindh education ministry.