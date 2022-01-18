UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Issues Advisory To Parents To Save Their Children From Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Sindh govt issues advisory to parents to save their children from Virus

Sindh Education Department has on Tuesday issued the advisory to parents to get their children vaccinated immediately against Omicron Virus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Education Department has on Tuesday issued the advisory to parents to get their children vaccinated immediately against Omicron Virus.

According to notification issued here, Omicron, the new variant of Corona Virus is spreading at a very fast pace in Pakistan; especially in Karachi and the rate of spreading this virus is more than 40%. Its victims are children, in particular. With a view to protect children from this disease, parents are advised to get their children vaccinated.

The Government intended that educational institutions may remain open and the process of education may continue without suspension to save the precious time of the students to get education.

To facilitate the parents, District Health Department Teams are visiting the schools for this purpose, it further added. Children must not be allowed/ taken out of the houses until and unless it is unavoidable.

Besides, they may be prevented to join gatherings at shopping malls markets, marriage halls, parties and parks etc. as for as it is possible. They may be instructed to observe SOPs like to wear masks in the school and class rooms etc.

On their return to home from outside, they may be asked to wash their hands and faces with soap to get rid of any possible germs and they may also be advised not to purchase/ eat any edibles from outside, the notification said.

The children are our future and we must, therefore, take every possible step to let them grow healthy and strong. The parents being the Primary caregivers must therefore ensure that their children are taking the necessary precautions to save themselves from COVID-19 and its spread, it said while quoiting an official from Sindh education ministry.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education Marriage May Market National University From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

SAPM ask FBR to provide facilitation for startups, ..

SAPM ask FBR to provide facilitation for startups, e-Commerce

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says US Rejected EastMed Gas Pipeline Proj ..

Erdogan Says US Rejected EastMed Gas Pipeline Project Due to Lackluster Prospect ..

2 minutes ago
 State of Emergency, Curfew to End in Almaty on Jan ..

State of Emergency, Curfew to End in Almaty on January 19 - Commandant's Office

2 minutes ago
 US Imposes Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on 3 Indivi ..

US Imposes Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on 3 Individuals, 1 Entity - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Exchange Index Down 6.5% on Tuesday, Larges ..

Moscow Exchange Index Down 6.5% on Tuesday, Largest One-Day Drop During Pandemic

2 minutes ago
 NAB, Karachi made 464 convictions in last four yea ..

NAB, Karachi made 464 convictions in last four years

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.