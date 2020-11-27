UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Issues Fresh Covid-19 Restrictions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Sindh govt issues fresh Covid-19 restrictions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Friday issued modified restrictions in exercise of powers under section 3 (1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 (Act VIII of 2015) throughout the province.

According to the modified order here, the business timings shall be six days per week with one day off on Friday or Sunday as applicable to that area concerned.

The business or market timings will be from 6a.m. to 8p.m. and it has been directed that the restaurants will be bound of outdoor dinning only until 10p.m. with the permission of takeaway or home delivery.

The orders shall come into force immediately and will be effective till January 31, 2021 unless changed or amended.

Related Topics

Sindh Business January Sunday 2015 Market From Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

3 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

13 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

17 minutes ago

Four arrested for illegal LPG decanting in rawalpi ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi becomes first city to join 'Global Well ..

2 minutes ago

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.