Sindh Govt issues fresh SOPs for offering Eid-ul- fitr Prayers.

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saheed Benazirabad Tuesday said that Eid Prayers would be held in an open places in the wake of Corona Pandemic.

He said that in case the Eid Prayers are offered at Mosques or Imambargahs, all the windows and doors shall be kept open.

He said that senior citizens, sick persons and minors are barred from offering Eid Prayers.

DC said that a complete ban was imposed on attending Eid Prayers without wearing a mask.

He said that administration of premises where Eid Prayers will be offered shall ensure that social distance of at least six feet would be maintained.

He said that people coming for prayers take ablution (Wazoo) from their homes and bring their own Jaey Namaz in the Mosques.

He said that any accumulation before and after the prayers would not be permitted.

He said that hand shake or mixing up after the Eid Prayers is also prohibited.