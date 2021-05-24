Sindh Govt issues new restrictions to contain COVID-19: Advisor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh government has issued a new order to control the coronavirus situation, which was announced by the Sindh Chief Minister at a high-level meeting here on Monday.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Media Corner of Sindh Assembly Building here, said a statement.

He said that from May 17 to May 23, 12.6 per cent positive cases of corona virus were reported in Karachi and 10.8 per cent positive cases were reported in Hyderabad. As many as 729 people were treated in hospitals on May 14. Now in the last 24 hours, the rate had reached 933 and the number of patients had increased to 204. The third wave of coronavirus had 855 cases in a single day on April 23 and now on May 18 this number has crossed 2000.

He further said that there was not a single bed is vacant in Sindh Institute of Infectious Diseases, only two beds were vacant in HDU.

Not a single bed is vacant in Liaquat National Hospital and SIUT.

He said that we do not want a curfew to be imposed and things to be stopped. If we want normal life to go on normally, we have to support the government, he added.

He also said there was a lot of rush in the parks on Sunday which resulted in this. It has been decided to close the all parks completely and if the shutters of the hotels are to be rolled out and food is to be served then tough decisions would have to be taken.

"Medical experts say the next 14 days are important. If we work carefully, the next day will be better. The government does not want to impose big fines," he said.

He said "Not every MPA is allowed to come in the Sindh Assembly. The assembly is being run with only 30% attendance.

Vaccination centers have been set up at 232 places across Sindh. The government wants everyone to be vaccinated. A vaccination center has been set up at Sindh High Court Bar, Malir Bar.