Sindh Govt Issues Notification Of Revised Minimum Wages
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM
Sindh government, on Tuesday, enforced minimum monthly wages of Rs37,000 for all the workers of industrial and commercial entities across the province
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Sindh government, on Tuesday, enforced minimum monthly wages of Rs37,000 for all the workers of industrial and commercial entities across the province.
Sindh Government has issued the notification of revised minimum wages following the approval of Sindh Chief Minister, said a statement issued here adding that the revised wages would be applicable from July 1, 2024.
The Sindh government in annual budget 2024-25 announced to raise minimum monthly wages of workers to Rs37,000 and now the revised wages- applicable in industrial and commercial establishments working throughout the province- has come in to force.
According to the notification, the female workers will also be paid the same wages as male workers and if the wages were already higher than the minimum threshold in any institution those would not be reduced.
Notification requires compliance of revised wages by all the institutions and relevant industries and commercial establishments working in the province are directed to ensure prompt compliance.
In a separate move to ensure access of the workers to their rights and benefits, the Sindh government decided to start a province-wide drive for registration of labour which not only included factory workers but also the domestic workers.
The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah, while chairing a meeting of Labour and Human Resource Department, directed to start the registration campaign across the province and also instructed Deputy Commissioners to cooperate with the Labor Department in the regard.
The Sindh stressed to launch an awareness campaign to sensitize workers about their rights and the facilities being offered by government as well as informing the workers about the registration process.
The Sindh government is committed to protecting the rights of workers and their welfare, he said and assured that the government will take all possible steps to improve the quality of life of the workers.
Recent Stories
Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military draft probe
Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games
IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025
Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up
'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden
LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment of female students
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to commence from 26 October
Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s T20
Uganda fuel truck explosion kills at least 10: official
US plans to contribute $20b for Ukraine loan: Yellen
SPSC declares 87 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturers
Windfall tax backlash menaces Spain's green energy sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up15 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment of female students7 minutes ago
-
SPSC declares 87 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturers3 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan pensioners' issue to be resolved soon: NA told3 minutes ago
-
IGP meets police personnel, their families, issues relief orders3 minutes ago
-
PHP checks 720,485 persons through E-Police Post App in one week3 minutes ago
-
GoP renews agreement for pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur3 minutes ago
-
SIC refuses to participate in CJ nomination committee meeting3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin nabs thirteen accused for violating Dengue SOPs3 minutes ago
-
Lahore tops global pollution ranking with 328 AQI3 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews development work, professional matters of Elite Police Training School3 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 863 people in smog prevention crackdown this year2 minutes ago