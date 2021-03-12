UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt, KE Join Hands For Quicker Electricity Connections

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:38 PM

Government of Sindh and K-electric has joined hands for Quicker Electricity Connections for which the KE and Energy Department Sindh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding here on Friday

The MoU has formalized the launch of a Web Portal that will simplify and improve the process of getting a new electricity connection, said a statement.

This portal connects K-Electric, Electric Inspectorates (Karachi Region-I & II) and consumers on a single platform so that Work Commencement Report (WCR), Test Form and Fitness Certificates can be acquired in a transparent manner without any delays.

These documents are prerequisites for energizing of an electricity connection by K-Electric.

Upon Sindh Investment Department's request K-Electric developed the portal which is a web-based platform.

The Investment Department is the lead agency for implementation of the Doing Business Reform Agenda within the Government of Sindh.

This web portal is an important milestone of that Agenda and will positively impact Pakistan's rank in the World Bank's Doing Business Index.

At the signing ceremony Secretary Investment Department, Asif Ikram, who leads the Reform Agenda in Sindh, appreciated the K-Electric, Energy Department and the Doing Business Reform Unit within the Investment Department.

"This reform will not only improve our ranking in the Doing Business Index but will also go a long way in addressing the delays faced by business community and consumers in Getting Electricity", he said at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the participants highlighted and commended the efforts of Minister Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah who is spearheading the Doing Business Agenda in the province.

