Sindh govt keen to improve economic position of farmers, says Abdul Bari Pitafi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ):Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Engr. Abdul Bari Patafi has said that the Sindh government is keen to improve economic status of small and medium livestock farmers.

This he said while reviewing the Sindh Agriculture Growth project-Livestock assisted by World Bank implemented through Livestock & Fisheries Department Government of Sindh, said a news release on Tuesday.

He informed that through this project 153 milk potential villages are identified and communities have been organized into 153 milk producer groups (MPGs) in 10 project targeted districts, where out of 153 MPGs, 104 MPGs have been facilitated with newly constructed chiller rooms and milk chillers along with allied equipment, besides that more 49 chiller rooms are in bidding process.

With the help of these chillers now milk is being collected hygienically, tested electronically and paid as per quality.

Due to electronic milk testing adulteration trend of milk is now reduced. Abdul Bari Pitafi has further informed that due to capacity building of farmers and extensive animal health service (M&E report 2019), animal milk production increased upto 28.4%.