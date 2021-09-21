UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Keen To Improve Educational Facilities: CM Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Investment and Private Public Partnershi Projects (I-PPPP) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Tuesday said the provincial government was closely working with NOGs to improve educational facilities in the province.

The SACM stated this during his visit to the NJV Govt. Higher Secondary School here. The SACM was very keen to know details of NJV's approach to Public Education via a 360-degree integrated model supporting Critical Thinking and Technology Adoption.

He added that the school was a positive example of Public Private Partnership (PPP) and a huge initiative of the Sindh government.

During the visit, it was shared that since its adoption by Akhuwat in 2015, NJV Govt. Higher Secondary School has been shaped as a model for providing quality public education to deserving communities.

NJV emphases student's development in Emerging Technologies, Critical Thinking, and Soft Skills. Multiple projects are in place, such as a Fabrication Lab (FabLab), Continuing Enrichment Program (CEP), STEAM Program, Student Affairs, Gymnasium, and Clinic, to improve the student development process.

Each year, nearly 1400 students are provided a fee-free quality education and among them are 330 students from various districts of Sindh who are provided schooling and free hostel accommodation based on merit, with the support of the Govt. of Sindh.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar appreciated the education philosophy and facilities at NJV and assured them his support to help spread education across the province of Sindh.

