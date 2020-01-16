Sindh Govt keen to resolve industrial zones: Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative department Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative department Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo has said that the Sindh government would consider to reduce annual fee for development charges in industrial zones across Sindh.

This he said while talking to a delegation of Rice Association Kandhkot here in his office on Thursday.

On this occasion Sandeep Kumar, Raja Ram Avinash, Beesham Lal Balchand and Secretary Industries and Commerce Nasim Ul Ghani Sahito were also present.

Dharejo said "Sindh government is keen to resolve the issues such as drainage system, street lights, infrastructure,supply of water and encroachments, faced by industrial zones across Sindh".

He said "we are closely working with associations of Small Industries and taking all measures to resolve the issues and hopefully we would make a better environment of working for small Industries".

He said that Sindh government was trying to improve infrastructure in all industrial zones on priority basis and development work was also in progress in certain industrial zones.