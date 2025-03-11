Open Menu

Sindh Govt Keen To Support Of Every Small/medium-sized Business : CM Aide

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership, Tuesday said that the Sindh government is keen to ensure the financial support of every small and medium-sized business that has the potential to grow and develop and which can bring local business flourishing and economic stability in the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over the board meeting of Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) which was held at Sindh Investment Department office in Karachi.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that in this regard the instructions of the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah are clear that all possible financial support should be given to creative local entrepreneurs so that the local economy and business can develop and people can get self-reliant employment.

In the meeting, Chief Executive Officer of SEDF Khizar Pervaiz reviewed the performance of his organization and informed about the requests received for financial support in local businesses.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Investment Sindh Raja Khurram Shahzad, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Enterprise Development Fund Khizar Pervaiz and SEDF Board members.

