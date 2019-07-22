UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt, Kuwait Sign MoU For Launching Power Projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):Sindh Government and national company of Kuwait signed a Memorandum of Understanding to invest in power sector in Sindh.

The Kuwaiti company in collaboration with the provincial government will liaise with all the relevant provincial and federal authorities to get the required approvals for development of the projects, said a statement on Monday.

Under the MoU the Kuwait Company Enertech Holdings would invest in `Waste to Energy projects, starting with a 50MW power project at Karachi that is scalable upwards to a mutually agreed capacity as well as in other municipalities of Sindh Province that are mutually identified and agreed for implementation.

A Wind/solar hybrid power project augmented with gas generation to supply continuous power for Dhabeji Economic Zone, starting with 50MW and scalable upwards.

Off-grid micro grids for remote villages in Sindh Province mutually identified and agreed for implementation. Similarly, other projects related to clean energy would also be launched.

Under the MoU, the Sindh government and Kuwait's company will develop strategic partnership in the "Investment Memorandum" to ensure that the projects are developed on fast tract basis.

The EnerTech shall complete all technical studies, including interconnection studies, geo technical & topographical studies, environment impact assessment and feasibility studies.

Under the MoU the Sindh government will have an option to enter into an equity partnership with EnerTech against the land provided for the projects.

The signing ceremony was performed by Secretary Investment Ahsan Mangi on behalf of the provincial government while CEO of Enertech Holding Kuwait Abdullah AlMutairi signed the MoU on behalf of the Kuwait's company.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The other participants were Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairperson P&D Naheed Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro.

Consul General of Kuwait Mohammad Khalid Abdullah Alkhalidi, Chief executive Enertech Pakistan Yasser Malik and othersattended the ceremony.

