Sindh Govt, KWSB Responsible For Poor Water Situation In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

Sindh govt, KWSB responsible for poor water situation in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Aftab Jehangir on Tuesday said that the Sindh government and Karachi Water & Sewerage board (KWSB) were responsible for the water crisis in Karachi city.

Talking to ptv news, he said that due to the incompetence of the Sindh government several projects including K4 were being delayed in the past, which needs attention on a war footing basis.

He said the management of KWSB should revamp the water distribution system in Karachi.

He said that the lives of the people of Sindh had become worse due to poor water management.

"Instead of focusing on making its governance better, the Sindh government just spent its all energies on criticizing the Federal government," he regretted.

Replying to a query, he said that the18th Constitutional Amendment needed to be redefined which would resolve the issues of people, and the blame game would end between provinces and federal government.

He criticized the Sindh government for failing to develop the province despite receiving billions from the Centre in the name of development.

