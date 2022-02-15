Sindh govt. lauded for empowering rural women through loans

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr Mahreen Bhutto on Tuesday said the Sindh Government arranged interest-free loans to women enabling them to run different trades like livestock, tailoring, embroidery etc.

She said this while addressing community women at a ceremony organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO).

Leaders of Local Support Organization (LSO) of Union Council Izat Ji Wandh also attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer, Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Asif Khuhro and Team Leader of EU-SUCCESS project, Jamal Shoro were also accompanied with MNA.

Members of 20 Village organizations shared their success stories and self help initiatives they have taken under the European Union Funded, Sindh Union Council and Community Economic Strengthening Support (SUCCESS) programmes.

The projects included enrollment of children in schools, vaccination of measles and COVID-19, plantation of fruit trees, registration of CINC also highlighted issues and challenges they are facing.

They shared that SUCCESS Programme has motivated them and encouraged them to live life with vitality and dignity and raised the quality of leadership among rural women.

Member National Assembly Bhutto met with the amazing business Development Group (BDG). She also visited Adult Literacy and Numeracy Center (ALNC) of village Phulpoto, established under the SUCCESS Programme, to reduce Illiteracy and aims to impart basic literacy and numeracy skills to the women leaders in rural areas.

She lauded work of SRSO at the grassroots level for empowerment of rural women and community development to reduce poverty.

She said It was heartening to see that 100 per cent women paid off their loans while running their businesses, adding that by making joint efforts they would eliminate poverty from society.