Sindh Govt Launches AI-Based Online Teacher Training Program
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) For the first time in Pakistan, the Sindh Government, Thursday, launched an AI-based online training program for teachers, designed to support educators in adopting faster, more effective, and modern teaching practices.
The six-month pilot project will train 3,500 teachers from Dadu, Tando Allahyar, Tharparkar, and Umerkot districts while UNICEF will provide funding and ensure international standards and Khan Academy Pakistan (KAP) will deliver training and technical support, said a statement issued here.
The pilot project is expected to lay the foundation for a province wide roll out of AI-enabled teacher training and to formalize this initiative, the School Education and Literacy Department (SELD), UNICEF, and Khan Academy Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a ceremony and witnessed by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.
The education minister, speaking at the event, said that the Sindh government was committed to innovation and quality in education and this initiative will enhance the access of the students from remote districts of Sindh to global standards of education.
He expressed hope that the AI-based training would prove highly effective for teachers and by leveraging modern technology they will enter classrooms with greater confidence. “We are confident this program will serve as a model for the province and bring significant change to Pakistan’s education system,” Sardar Shah stated.
The training would connect teachers with modern global educational trends, enabling Sindh’s students to receive education as per international benchmarks, he observed and added that mastering technology would not only enhance teachers’ classroom delivery but also strengthen their career growth and confidence.
The training includes live online sessions and self-paced modules and teachers on successful completion of the training will receive official certificates. At the core of the program is Khanmigo AI, Khan Academy’s AI-powered assistant that will help teachers with lesson planning, preparation of learning materials, and classroom engagement.
KAP CEO Zeeshan Hasan noted that Khanmigo AI would save teachers’ time, boost creativity, and improve student engagement.
UNICEF Education Manager Abeer Maqbool, Board Members Amin Hashwani and Naeem Zamindar spoke at the occasion and remarked that education is the most powerful driver of transformation for any nation and this step will equip students with the skills needed for the 21st century.
Earlier in a briefing session, Minister Sardar Shah was informed that teachers would be trained in alignment with textbooks and classroom activities.
Khanmigo AI can instantly generate lesson plans, questions, and activities based on specific topics- saving teachers’ preparation time, UNICEF and KAP representatives highlighted, adding that AI helps increase student interest by suggesting interactive methods and activities and making classrooms more dynamic.
