Sindh govt launches Benazir Mazdur Card to facilitate labour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :To mark the International Labour Day, Sindh government Saturday launched Benazir Mazdur Card for provision of financial assistance and other facilities to workers.

Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributed the cards among workers in a ceremony organized by Labour department here at the CM House. The ceremony was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Jam Ikram Dharejo, Waqar Mehdi, Industrialist Zuabir Motiwala, and labour leaders and workers.

Addressing the ceremony Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP government in Sindh was observing Labour Day by launching `Benazir Mazdur Card' under which the workers would be able to avail all the necessary benefits and facilities such as education, health, marriage grants, financial assistance, scholarships and top of it pensions.

He said that it was Shaheed Zulfikar Bhutto who introduced labour-friendly policies under which the workers were empowered while there were trade unions to protect workers' rights but when General Zia came into power he snatched away all the rights of the workers.

Bilawal recalled that Mohterma Benazir Bhutto during her first tenure returned all the snatched rights to the workers and strengthened them and create more employment opportunities for them.

The chairman congratulated the provincial government for launching Benazir Mazdur card and directed the chief minister to enhance the benefits of the card.

He said that PPP government during the tenure of President Zardari has strengthened agriculture and industrial sectors. "We had issued Benazir Income Support Card to poor women so that they could meet their needs," he said.

Addressing the ceremony Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government believed in serving the poorest of the poor, including vulnerable segment of the society and was committed to provide them their due status and respect.

Shah said that under the 18th amendment the Concurrent Legislative List has been abolished and all the subjects enumerated in the list including 'Labour' have been devolved to the Provinces. He added that the Sindh Govt has enacted 16 Labour friendly Laws to protect the rights of workers.

The CM said that the Labour department had organized first Sindh Labour Tripartite Conference on 11th December 2017, wherein, one of the recommendations was to 'universalize Social Security in Sindh'. "Based on the recommendations the Sindh government announced first Labour Policy in February, 2018," he said adding that his government on the instruction of the chairman PPP decided that the Social Security would be made universal.

"The scope and coverage of Social Security will also be extended to all workers as well as employees, including self-employed, domestic and home-based workers," he announced.

According to the concept of Universalization of Social Security in Sindh, the workers who intend to register themselves with SESSI and pay contribution at the rate of six percent of minimum wage fixed by the Government, shall be issued a 'Benazir Mazdur Card', Murad Ali Shah said and added with the card, the workers of Sindh would be entitled to enjoy all benefits and facilities such as education, health and financial assistance available under Social Security Workers Welfare Fund laws.

The CM said that SESSI entered into an agreement with NADRA in September last year for the issuance of a Smart Card known as 'Benazir Mazdur Card' to the secured workers. Mr Shah said that keeping in view the recommendations of Sindh Labour Tripartite Conference, representation of Employers/Employees in all the Boards and Governing Body of SESSI have been increased up to 40 percent and representation of Government of Sindh has been decreased by 20 percent, which showed the importance of workers in the decision making. "Not only this, but Industrial Tripartite Committees have also been constituted to redress grievances of employers and workers," he said.

Murad Ali Shah called for implementation of the 18th Constitutional Amendment in letter and spirit as well as immediate devolution of Workers Welfare Fund and EOBI to Sindh Province. He also urged the Federal government to provide due share of Sindh Province in WWF and in EOBI and also transfer assets and property to the Sindh government.

Murad Ali Shah urged the federal government to direct FBR to stop collection of Workers Welfare Fund immediately and the funds collected so far may be transferred to Sindh Government.

Sindh Labour minister, Saeed Ghani said that the number of workers working in industrial units operating in the province was much higher than the registered workers. He vowed to register all the workers so that they could take benefit from the Benazir Mazdur card.

Providing necessary facilities to the workers was a dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and today her dream was being realized.

Earlier, the chairman PPP distributed Benazir Mazur cards among the workers. Those who spoke on the occasion include industrialist Zubair Motiwala, labour leader Habibuddin Junedi and Secretary Labour Rasheed Solangi.