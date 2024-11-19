Open Menu

Sindh Govt Launches 'Child Protection Management Information System'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Sindh government's Department of Social Welfare, UNICEF, and other key stakeholders have officially launched 'Child Protection Management Information System (CPIMS)' here on Tuesday.

This significant milestone was celebrated in conjunction with World Children’s Day, aiming to initiate a new movement for the protection and promotion of children’s rights and welfare.

The launching ceremony was graced by the Minister for Social Welfare, Mir Tariq Ali Talpur, Secretary of Social Welfare Pervez Ahmed Sehar, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission Martin Dawson, and UNICEF Islamabad’s Chief of Child Protection Ms. Susan Andrew.

While addressing the event, Mir Tariq Ali Talpur highlighted the importance of children’s rights, stating, 'Children are the future of our society, and protecting their rights is our top priority.

Emphasizing the significance of CPIMS, the Minister said: 'This system will not only streamline the management of child protection cases but will also strengthen decision-making processes. It will help us identify areas and children requiring more focused attention.'

He further added, 'The Sindh government has always taken serious steps to protect children’s rights. We are ensuring not only effective legislation but also its proper implementation. CPIMS will guarantee that no child is left without support.

The Minister appealed to parents, teachers, and civil society, saying: 'Child protection is a collective responsibility.

We must all work together to support systems that address children’s issues. I urge parents and teachers to adopt a friendly approach towards children and understand their concerns.'

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to child rights, Talpur said, 'We envision a society where every child can fully realize their potential in a safe and empowered environment.'

He also announced that the Sindh government would soon introduce more comprehensive policies on child rights and protection, including awareness campaigns in schools and communities.

The event featured a presentation on the development and features of CPIMS, followed by its formal launch. A heartwarming skit and a special performance by children made the day even more memorable.

On the occasion of World Children’s Day, various activities were organized to raise awareness about children’s rights.

The Minister announced an awareness walk to be held on November 23 at Karachi’s Sea View, inviting the public to participate and support the cause of child protection and rights.

The Department of Social Welfare and its partners are optimistic that CPIMS will set a new standard for child protection services in Sindh, paving the way for a safe and inclusive future for every child.

