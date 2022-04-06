UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Launches Drive To Control Edible Items Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Sindh government on has launched a drive to control prices of edible items during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, the Sindh chief minister has formed a Price Control Monitoring Committee (PCMC) with responsibilities to monitor prices in all markets and take action against profiteers and hoarders.

Following the CM's orders, the in-charge of PCMC for district south, Waqar Mehdi paid a surprise visit to Empress Market in Saddar area. He checked the prices and warned the shopkeepers against selling goods above prices notified by the provincial government. He warned that those indulging in overcharging the customers will not only be fined but will also be arrested and punished according to the law. He appealed the people to buy groceries at government rates and never buy food items without seeing the price list approved by the government.

Meanwhile, Waqar Mehdi informed media that the PCMC imposed fines of Rs4,43000, Rs4,35000 and Rs3,90,000 during the first three days of Ramazan. "Our goal is to bring maximum relief to the people," he said, adding that surprise visits were being paid to the markets so that prices could be monitored and people get essential items at reasonable rates. Mehdi urged the citizens to inform the price committee on 021-99244608 if they notice profiteering in any market.

The Karachi Commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal Memon has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure that consumers get groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat, bakery, poultry and dairy products and other food items at prices fixed by the city administration. He also directed DCs to take strict action under law against profiteers and violators of government's price lists.

