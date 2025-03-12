Sindh Govt launches education program for inmates’ children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Sindh government has launched Pakistan’s first-ever program to support the education of convicted prisoners' children.

The launch ceremony was held at Central Jail Karachi, attended by Sindh’s Minister for Education, Mines & Minerals Development, Sardar Ali Shah, and Minister for Prisons, Ali Hasan Zardari.

This initiative, which aims to provide free education from Primary school to university, is a joint effort of the Sindh Education Department, the Sindh Prisons Department, and Paigham-e-Pakistan. Under the program, children of 4,684 convicted inmates in Sindh’s jails will receive educational support from primary to university level.

The event was attended by Sindh Home Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary of School Education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Inspector General of Prisons Qazi Nazir Ahmed, Paigham-e-Pakistan representative Professor Muhammad Miraj Siddiqui, as well as officials from the Education Department, STEVTA, the Directorate of Private Schools, and the Prisons Department. Many inmates also participated in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah emphasized that the state must act like a mother, saying, “We are helping children who have committed no crime. Denying them education would be the greatest injustice because children should not be punished for the actions of their parents.”

He further stated that just as it is the state’s responsibility to punish criminals, it is also the state’s duty to ensure education for their children. “We are setting a positive precedent,” he added.

Sardar Shah highlighted that Sindh is the first to take such an initiative, and this is the world’s first model to support inmates’ children from school to higher education.

He stated that data on prisoners’ children is being collected, and based on their families’ preferences, more than 10,000 children will be helped to enroll in schools and universities.

He clarified that inmates’ children can choose between government and private educational institutions, and the government will provide full support.

In the first phase, admission letters have been issued for 100 children, while data for 2,638 children has been collected, and they will soon receive admission letters in consultation with their families.

The provincial minister stressed the importance of filling schools with students and emptying prisons.

He said that the letter only mentions the child’s education, and under no circumstances will the child be identified as the offspring of an inmate.

Sindh Minister for Prisons, Ali Hasan Zardari stated that families of inmates often live a life similar to imprisonment due to the absence of a breadwinner. “We must change the perception of prisons in Sindh into reform centers. Helping prisoners’ children get an education will integrate entire families into the rehabilitation process,” he said.

Paigham-e-Pakistan’s organizer, Professor Muhammad Miraj Siddiqui, announced that three types of programs have been proposed to support prisoners’ children: Education and vocational training from primary school to university, Micro-financing of up to 500,000 PKR to help inmates’ children start their own businesses and monthly financial assistance of up to 12,000 PKR for families of convicted inmates to prevent criminal elements from exploiting their economic vulnerability.

Sindh’s prisons currently house 24,000 inmates, including 4,102 convicted inmates and 582 on death row.

One inmate, Zamir, expressed his happiness, saying, “Today is a day of immense joy and relief for me, knowing that my children will attend school and stay away from crime.” Another inmate, requesting anonymity, shared his emotions, saying, “My two children will now study in a good school and become productive members of society.