Sindh Govt Launches Farmers Training Programme To Tackle Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Sindh Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar on Wednesday said that the provincial government has launched a comprehensive plan to safeguard the agriculture sector from the impacts of climate change and ensure food security in the province.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that under the Climate Smart Agriculture initiative, the Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (Swat) programme has been introduced to train farmers in modern farming practices.

He said that this programme is launched aimed at boosting per-acre yield and tackling climate-related challenges.

The minister said the programme would not only help increase farmers’ incomes but also contribute to ensuring food security.

He added that farmers were being trained in innovative techniques including improved crop yield, plant height, branching, pest control, and water-efficient cultivation.

He said the five-year programme would continue until 2028, during which 180 field schools would be established to train 4,500 farmers.

In the first phase, 750 farmers are being trained this year in modern agricultural techniques, he added.

He further stated that 30 demonstration plots and field schools had been established in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, and Badin, where practical demonstrations of laser land leveling, line sowing of wheat, and balanced fertilizer use were conducted.

He said that after completing the training, farmers would be provided subsidies to adopt these techniques on their lands and set examples for others.

