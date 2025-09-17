Sindh Govt Launches Farmers Training Programme To Tackle Climate Change
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Sindh Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar on Wednesday said that the provincial government has launched a comprehensive plan to safeguard the agriculture sector from the impacts of climate change and ensure food security in the province.
While talking to a private news channel, he said that under the Climate Smart Agriculture initiative, the Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (Swat) programme has been introduced to train farmers in modern farming practices.
He said that this programme is launched aimed at boosting per-acre yield and tackling climate-related challenges.
The minister said the programme would not only help increase farmers’ incomes but also contribute to ensuring food security.
He added that farmers were being trained in innovative techniques including improved crop yield, plant height, branching, pest control, and water-efficient cultivation.
He said the five-year programme would continue until 2028, during which 180 field schools would be established to train 4,500 farmers.
In the first phase, 750 farmers are being trained this year in modern agricultural techniques, he added.
He further stated that 30 demonstration plots and field schools had been established in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, and Badin, where practical demonstrations of laser land leveling, line sowing of wheat, and balanced fertilizer use were conducted.
He said that after completing the training, farmers would be provided subsidies to adopt these techniques on their lands and set examples for others.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole with Prime Minister of Cuba on pa ..
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for 119 ..
Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with global suppliers
European Commission proposes suspension of trade concessions with Israel, sancti ..
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador
MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF
Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
ADIA publishes 2024 Review
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM felicitates Arshad Nadeem on qualifying World Athletics Championship final1 minute ago
-
Sindh govt launches farmers training programme to tackle climate change1 minute ago
-
Faceless e-challan system to begin in Karachi from Oct 11 minute ago
-
Muqam expresses grief over Hurriyat leader demise1 minute ago
-
One killed, another injured in Charsadda firing incident1 minute ago
-
SPSC announces final result of various post11 minutes ago
-
RDA holds meeting to welcome new officers, review development projects11 minutes ago
-
NA panel slams NHA absence, reviews Police misconduct & postal reforms11 minutes ago
-
Accountability court adjourns former CM exemption from appearance case11 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in Urumqi11 minutes ago
-
Jam Khan reviews flood situation in Kotri Barrage31 minutes ago
-
Gwadar Port Authority & QESCO unite to resolve electricity crisis31 minutes ago