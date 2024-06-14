Open Menu

Sindh Govt Launches Groundbreaking Floating Solar Power Project

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh government has launched an ambitious Floating Solar Power project at Keenjhar Lake on Friday, approximately 36 kilometers from Thatta city.

According to private news channel, once completed, the project will generate 500 Mega Watts of electricity, which will be supplied to K-Electric through the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC)'s network.

The project, spearheaded by Sindh's Department of Energy, aims to provide significant relief to electricity consumers and promote sustainable energy solutions.

This innovative project marks a significant step towards a greener future for Sindh, providing a substantial boost to the province's power supply.

This Floating Solar is expected to be completed within two years.

