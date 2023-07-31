Sindh govt launches new route of electric bus in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Sindh government has announced a new electric bus route from Malir Cantt gate number 5 to Numaish Chowrangi which will provide travel facilities to the general public.

Provincial Minister of Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, in a statement, said that the new electric bus route will cover 18 km via Gulistan Johar, Millennium Mall.

The new electric bus route has been launched from Monday which will provide travel facilities to the public, Sharjeel Memon said.

He said that the PPP's provincial government was fully aware of the travel issues faced by the people.

Providing affordable and comfortable travel facility to the public is the top priority of the government, Memon said.