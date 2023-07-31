Open Menu

Sindh Govt Launches New Route Of Electric Bus In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Sindh govt launches new route of electric bus in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Sindh government has announced a new electric bus route from Malir Cantt gate number 5 to Numaish Chowrangi which will provide travel facilities to the general public.

Provincial Minister of Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, in a statement, said that the new electric bus route will cover 18 km via Gulistan Johar, Millennium Mall.

The new electric bus route has been launched from Monday which will provide travel facilities to the public, Sharjeel Memon said.

He said that the PPP's provincial government was fully aware of the travel issues faced by the people.

Providing affordable and comfortable travel facility to the public is the top priority of the government, Memon said.

Related Topics

Sindh Sharjeel Memon Malir Gulistan From Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

28 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

2 hours ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

2 hours ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

3 hours ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

3 hours ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

4 hours ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan